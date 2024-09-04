Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

BATS JBBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 462,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

