Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance
BATS JBBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 462,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AbbVie Stock Post Humira is Still an Attractive Stock to Hold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.