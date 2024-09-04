Jason Mullins Sells 4,500 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00.

TSE:GSY traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$189.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.3655617 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

GSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

