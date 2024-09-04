JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.