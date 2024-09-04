Jefferies Financial Group Cuts J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $40.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JILL. TD Cowen began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

J.Jill Trading Down 16.9 %

NYSE:JILL traded down $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 918,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.61. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,483.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in J.Jill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

