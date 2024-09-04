JFrog Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,576 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at $237,959,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,175 shares of company stock worth $9,649,307 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 394.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,186. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

