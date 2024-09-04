John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 33,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,990. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

