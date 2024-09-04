John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3134 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

JHI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 28,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,685. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

