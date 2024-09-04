John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

