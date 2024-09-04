John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
