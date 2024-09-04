John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMBGet Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

