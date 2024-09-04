John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE HPF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.78.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.