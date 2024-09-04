Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $38.76 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

