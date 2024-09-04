JUNO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.06 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $7.06 million and $37,230.64 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

