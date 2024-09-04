Karoon Energy Ltd (KAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on October 20th

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julian Fowles acquired 150,000 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,300.00 ($183,877.55). Insiders have bought a total of 623,263 shares of company stock worth $1,139,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

