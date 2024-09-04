Kaspa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.42 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $71.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,613,061,550 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,609,573,804.08895. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15286307 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $56,289,818.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.