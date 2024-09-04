Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $319.74 million and $6.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

