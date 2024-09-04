Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0 %

Kellanova stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

