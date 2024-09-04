Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 735,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,067,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

The stock has a market cap of $542.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

