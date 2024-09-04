KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $74,097.48

KOK (KOK) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. KOK has a market capitalization of $280,361.24 and approximately $74,097.48 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007958 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.46 or 1.00102614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071711 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $105,450.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.