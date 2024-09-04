Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.07-1.17 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Earnings History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

