L7 (LSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,108.19

L7 (LSD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. L7 has a market cap of $1,108.19 and $259,595.43 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, L7 has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One L7 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

L7 Token Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.0028889 USD and is down -9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $191,012.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

