Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 180,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

