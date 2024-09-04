Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,629,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $765.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $920.16 and a 200-day moving average of $941.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

