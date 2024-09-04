LandBridge (NYSE:LB) versus Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Head to Head Comparison

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LandBridge and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 25.21 N/A N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $8.63 million 6.48 $13.13 million $1.57 5.93

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 88.84% 291.46% 189.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares LandBridge and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LandBridge and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LandBridge presently has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

LandBridge beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.