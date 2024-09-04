Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.3 %

Lantronix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,681. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

