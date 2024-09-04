Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 639 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. 411,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.