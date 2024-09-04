Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 6.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. 140,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

