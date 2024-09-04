Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.63. 83,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,694. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

