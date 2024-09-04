Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

