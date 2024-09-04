Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $622,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

