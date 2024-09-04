Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $912,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

