Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 515 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $486.25 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

