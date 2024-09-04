Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $284.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

