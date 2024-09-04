Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,117 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 945,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

