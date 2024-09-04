Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,110 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

