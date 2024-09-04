Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $367,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $363.75 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.40 and its 200 day moving average is $324.00. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

