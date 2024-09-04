Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

