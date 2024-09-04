Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

