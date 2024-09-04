Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

