Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. CWM LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

