Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.49.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

