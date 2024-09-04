LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Articles

