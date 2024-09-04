Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $72.24 million and $71,437.49 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 171,857,946 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 145,373,214.43761757. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.438354 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $50,828.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

