Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

LMNR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,152. The company has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a PE ratio of -187.62, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.48. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,006,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,816,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

