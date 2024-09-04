Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Trading Up 3.6%

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.89 and last traded at $84.63. 130,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,022,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.

The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

