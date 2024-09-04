LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.69

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 8120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

