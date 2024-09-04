Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 7th Largest Position

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

LMT stock traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.01. The company had a trading volume of 122,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,842. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $577.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.26.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.