Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $258.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

