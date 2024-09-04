MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.48 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $405.24 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

