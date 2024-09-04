Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

