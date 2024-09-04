Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 547 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

