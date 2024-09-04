Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,095 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.